Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 626,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372,910 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $28,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,688,000 after buying an additional 3,697,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Citigroup by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,306,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,093 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,631,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,718 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.45. The stock had a trading volume of 696,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,817,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $69.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.30.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

