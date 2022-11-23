Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,187,526 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 214,383 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up about 1.0% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $108,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $364,000. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,665,000. Breakline Capital LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 36,401 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Applied Materials by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,421 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.40. 85,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,968,244. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $92.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.98%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

