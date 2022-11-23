Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.71 Billion Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,498,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,486,610 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 15.7% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,705,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,620,000 after purchasing an additional 179,055 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,945,000 after purchasing an additional 394,911 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $403.61. 94,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,392,854. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $379.69 and a 200-day moving average of $392.99.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

