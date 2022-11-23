Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $222.44 Million Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,124,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,044,760 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 1.98% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $222,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 45,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 56.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 777,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,803,000 after purchasing an additional 279,811 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $20,033,000.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.24. 981,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,974,721. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.88.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

