Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,628 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $18,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,966,746,000 after buying an additional 1,727,343 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,800,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,857,169,000 after buying an additional 239,584 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,071,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,881 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $480.86. The stock had a trading volume of 14,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,420. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $328.20 and a one year high of $494.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $126.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $440.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.06.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $464.83.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

