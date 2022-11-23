Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 190,435 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 91,965 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $37,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Visa by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 66,748 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its position in shares of Visa by 390.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 4,469 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Visa by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 16,582 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 231,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

Visa Price Performance

Visa Cuts Dividend

Shares of V traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.48. The stock had a trading volume of 64,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,304,935. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.90. The company has a market capitalization of $401.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

