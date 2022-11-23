Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 49,660 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,660 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $22,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,849,000 after purchasing an additional 100,250 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,267,000. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 324.3% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 993,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,131,000 after purchasing an additional 759,685 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 240.4% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 23,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 16,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $42.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,322,026 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.69. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

