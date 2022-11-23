Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 89,919 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,857 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 89,919 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Devon Energy worth $20,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DVN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.17.

Insider Activity

Devon Energy Stock Performance

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,014,998. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.24 and a 200-day moving average of $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.45. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.13%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

