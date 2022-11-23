Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,973 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $26,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 207.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.99. 10,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,900. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.73.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at $44,807,758.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,527 shares of company stock worth $15,811,469 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

