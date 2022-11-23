Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 419 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 56,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.57. 1,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,234. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $72.96 and a one year high of $102.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.35.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.