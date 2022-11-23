Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,059 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,616,000 after purchasing an additional 24,488,897 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 97.5% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,383,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,816,000 after purchasing an additional 16,972,352 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,946,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728,461 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 111.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,545,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,715,000 after acquiring an additional 9,233,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 108.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,292,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268,354 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.03. 27,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,601,323. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.96. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $26.54.

