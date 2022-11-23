Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $574,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 10.9% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,874,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 62.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,642,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in Chevron by 49.0% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 9,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.36. 92,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,206,843. The firm has a market cap of $354.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.48. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $110.73 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.85.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,397 shares of company stock worth $36,962,020. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

