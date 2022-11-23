RAMP Price Tops $0.0713 on Top Exchanges (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded up 59.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One RAMP token can currently be purchased for $0.0713 or 0.00000432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RAMP has a market cap of $9.37 million and $153,455.71 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RAMP has traded up 104.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,424.34 or 0.08628171 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.64 or 0.00470323 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,763.60 or 0.28856244 BTC.

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP was first traded on October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling RAMP

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

