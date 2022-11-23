Raymond James Lowers Opsens (CVE:OPS) to Outperform

Opsens (CVE:OPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$6.00. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 259.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Opsens from C$3.35 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Get Opsens alerts:

Opsens Stock Performance

Shares of OPS traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,144. Opsens has a 1-year low of C$1.11 and a 1-year high of C$1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.39.

About Opsens

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.