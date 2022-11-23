Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AdTheorent (ADTH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AdTheorent (NASDAQ: ADTH) in the last few weeks:

11/21/2022 – AdTheorent was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $4.00.

11/16/2022 – AdTheorent had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. to $6.00.

11/14/2022 – AdTheorent had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $5.00 to $3.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – AdTheorent had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – AdTheorent had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $9.00 to $6.00.

11/10/2022 – AdTheorent was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $8.00.

AdTheorent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTH remained flat at $1.89 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 191 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,994. The company has a market capitalization of $164.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.01. AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdTheorent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AdTheorent by 2,647.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in AdTheorent during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in AdTheorent during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

