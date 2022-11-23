Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) vs. Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Critical Comparison

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) and Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Regency Centers and Plaza Retail REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regency Centers 37.75% 7.17% 4.08% Plaza Retail REIT N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.3% of Regency Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regency Centers 0 5 5 0 2.50 Plaza Retail REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Regency Centers and Plaza Retail REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Regency Centers currently has a consensus target price of $69.18, indicating a potential upside of 4.65%. Plaza Retail REIT has a consensus target price of $4.83, indicating a potential upside of 65.53%. Given Plaza Retail REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Plaza Retail REIT is more favorable than Regency Centers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Regency Centers and Plaza Retail REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regency Centers $1.17 billion 9.68 $361.41 million $2.65 24.91 Plaza Retail REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Regency Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Plaza Retail REIT.

Summary

Regency Centers beats Plaza Retail REIT on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

About Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at September 30, 2020 includes interests in 272 properties totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development. Plaza's portfolio largely consists of open-air centres and stand-alone small box retail outlets and is predominantly occupied by national tenants.

