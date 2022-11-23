renBTC Price Down 0.9% This Week (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 23rd. renBTC has a market capitalization of $58.84 million and approximately $4.99 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC token can now be bought for about $16,437.35 or 0.99890975 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, renBTC has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

renBTC Profile

renBTC’s genesis date was May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject.

renBTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

