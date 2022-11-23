Render Token Price Reaches $0.45 on Top Exchanges (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $114.47 million and approximately $14.13 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002741 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Render Token has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Render Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.17 or 0.08643876 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.79 or 0.00470169 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,775.41 or 0.28862329 BTC.

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token’s genesis date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.