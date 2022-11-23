Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Purchased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 640.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,176,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018,034 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Repligen were worth $191,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 1,629.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Repligen by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,361,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Repligen by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at $525,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $171.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.55. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $137.21 and a twelve month high of $300.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 59.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Several analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Repligen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.80.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,653,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total transaction of $176,056.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,356,015.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,653,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,177 shares of company stock worth $11,109,378 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

