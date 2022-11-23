Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 23rd (AMX, BTO, DOO, EDR, EGT, ELD, EVGN, FM, GDNP, HBM)

Nov 23rd, 2022

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, November 23rd:

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) was given a C$4.00 target price by analysts at Haywood Securities. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.25 to C$7.00.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$136.00 to C$130.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$5.50.

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$0.75 to C$0.60. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$16.50.

Evogene (TSE:EVGN) had its price target trimmed by Pi Financial from C$8.25 to C$8.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$28.00 to C$36.00.

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) had its price target lowered by Pi Financial from C$1.50 to C$1.00.

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$1.20 to C$0.75.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$9.00.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$9.00.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$24.00.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.50 to C$23.50. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) was given a C$4.75 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$168.00 to C$175.00.

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$193.00 to C$204.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$166.00 to C$172.00.

