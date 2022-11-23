Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Exelixis (EXEL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL):

11/2/2022 – Exelixis had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Exelixis had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Exelixis had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $26.00 to $21.00.

11/1/2022 – Exelixis is now covered by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Exelixis is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Exelixis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.92. 25,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119,507. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $23.40.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,942.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $672,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Exelixis by 167.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 9,871 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,672,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Exelixis by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 35,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

