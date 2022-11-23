Reviewing Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) & The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) and The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Xinyuan Real Estate and The GEO Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xinyuan Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A The GEO Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xinyuan Real Estate $2.48 billion 0.01 -$417.31 million N/A N/A The GEO Group $2.26 billion 0.56 $77.42 million $0.48 21.15

This table compares Xinyuan Real Estate and The GEO Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

The GEO Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Xinyuan Real Estate.

Risk & Volatility

Xinyuan Real Estate has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The GEO Group has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.2% of Xinyuan Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of The GEO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.8% of Xinyuan Real Estate shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of The GEO Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Xinyuan Real Estate and The GEO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xinyuan Real Estate N/A N/A N/A The GEO Group 3.48% 16.83% 4.04%

Summary

The GEO Group beats Xinyuan Real Estate on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xinyuan Real Estate

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties. The company also acquires development sites through public auctions of government land and acquisitions of entities. In addition, it provides property management services for its developments and other real estate-related services; landscaping, engineering and management, real estate consulting, leasing management, management consulting, and technical services; operates retail stores; and installs intercom systems. Further, it engages in the purchase, sale, lease, and brokerage of real estate; sale of construction materials; development and sale of robots; operation of internet platform for real estate property financing; and provision of electronic commerce and catering services. Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award- winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care. GEO's worldwide operations include the ownership and/or delivery of support services for 102 facilities totaling approximately 82,000 beds, including idle facilities and projects under development, with a workforce of up to approximately 18,000 employees.

