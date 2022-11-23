REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Shares Down 3.8%

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) was down 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.78 and last traded at $31.90. Approximately 1,911 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 105,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on REX American Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

REX American Resources Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a market cap of $565.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.01.

Institutional Trading of REX American Resources

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $240.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that REX American Resources Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 194.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,690,593 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,121,000 after buying an additional 1,776,751 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 200.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,368,000 after buying an additional 964,343 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 196.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,235,009 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,482,000 after buying an additional 818,479 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 203.7% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 861,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,057,000 after buying an additional 577,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in REX American Resources by 166.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,796,000 after purchasing an additional 576,710 shares in the last quarter. 27.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REX American Resources

(Get Rating)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.