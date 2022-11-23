Rex Capital Advisors LLC Buys 3,617 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Rex Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Rex Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rex Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.66. 362,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,209,746. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $51.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.95.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.