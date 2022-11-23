Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 24,340 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 639,937 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,340 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Ross Stores worth $44,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,971,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,620,746,000 after buying an additional 1,063,712 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,582,000 after acquiring an additional 137,952 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Ross Stores by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,344,159 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,193,000 after purchasing an additional 57,260 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,597,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $596,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,039,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $424,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROST opened at $115.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $115.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.30.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.