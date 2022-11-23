Rhumbline Advisers Buys 21,194 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 237,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,194 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Nasdaq were worth $36,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 16.6% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 92.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Thames Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth approximately $2,341,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 16.4% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nasdaq to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $66.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $70.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.86.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.04%.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $125,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,143.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $740,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,627.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $125,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,143.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,190. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

