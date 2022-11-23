Rhumbline Advisers Buys 99,471 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,059,767 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,471 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $38,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LUV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,886,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,767 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,933 shares of the airline’s stock worth $328,062,000 after acquiring an additional 69,278 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,854,746 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $222,347,000 after acquiring an additional 104,191 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,317,071 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,717,000 after purchasing an additional 40,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,289 shares of the airline’s stock worth $131,047,000 after purchasing an additional 84,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LUV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Melius started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Argus lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.76.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $50.10. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average is $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

