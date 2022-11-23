Rhumbline Advisers Has $39.14 Million Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Equifax worth $39,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFX. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 107.0% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,459 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Equifax by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 39,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 12,595 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 21.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EFX. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Equifax from $212.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $221.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.50.

Equifax Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of EFX opened at $193.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $300.11. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. Equifax’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.08%.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $1,820,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,378,858.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $516,549.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $1,820,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,918 shares in the company, valued at $15,378,858.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

