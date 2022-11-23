Rhumbline Advisers Has $41.60 Million Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,237,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,749 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $41,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FITB. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 18,437 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 190,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITB opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.01. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James C. Leonard purchased 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

