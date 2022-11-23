Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,501 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of PPG Industries worth $48,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,310,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,979,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,056 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,511,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,033,106,000 after acquiring an additional 206,569 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in PPG Industries by 61.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,393,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,755,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,346,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $611,347,000 after acquiring an additional 76,632 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PPG Industries to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.83.

PPG Industries Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:PPG opened at $131.99 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $177.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.