Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 42,251 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 507,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,251 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Match Group worth $35,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 29.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 82.0% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTCH. Barclays reduced their price target on Match Group to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Loop Capital cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.13.

Match Group stock opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.34, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.23 and a 1-year high of $141.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.94.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

