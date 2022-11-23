Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 92,803 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,803 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.24% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $34,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $100.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.78. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $182.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -911.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. DZ Bank raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

