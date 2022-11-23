Richmond Brothers Inc. Sells 6,258,442 Shares of Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Richmond Brothers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,258,442 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Medical makes up approximately 0.7% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Richmond Brothers Inc. owned about 6.79% of Rockwell Medical worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on RMTI shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Rockwell Medical to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Medical in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Rockwell Medical stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.17. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,617. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Rockwell Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $7.15.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

