Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Up 5.1%

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.22 and last traded at $5.17. Approximately 18,786 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,795,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.14.

Insider Activity

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 62.36% and a negative net margin of 2,336.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 416,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 73,805,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,831,986. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 17,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $53,393.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,065,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,271,920.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 416,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,805,331 shares in the company, valued at $442,831,986. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,733,053 shares of company stock valued at $27,151,614 over the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 990,300 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,818,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 56.2% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 505,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 181,934 shares in the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 323.8% in the second quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 3,419,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the second quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

About Roivant Sciences

(Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.