Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $235.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $270.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ADSK. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.67.

Autodesk Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $208.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Autodesk has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $310.70. The company has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 82.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in Autodesk by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

