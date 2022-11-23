Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €650.00 Price Target

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) received a €650.00 ($663.27) target price from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €565.00 ($576.53) price target on Kering in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €690.00 ($704.08) target price on Kering in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €735.00 ($750.00) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €575.00 ($586.73) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €520.00 ($530.61) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Kering stock traded down €6.70 ($6.84) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €542.90 ($553.98). The stock had a trading volume of 167,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($236.07) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($425.92). The company has a fifty day moving average of €485.18 and a 200 day moving average of €500.61.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

