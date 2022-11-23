Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is Guardian Capital LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Guardian Capital LP reduced its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,526,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 910,005 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada makes up about 7.5% of Guardian Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Guardian Capital LP owned about 0.18% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $244,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,770,000 after buying an additional 14,412,851 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 32.9% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,225,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,909 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,946,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,817,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,026 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 257.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,580,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 75.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,480,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,800 shares in the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RY stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,085. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.02 and its 200-day moving average is $96.17. The company has a market cap of $139.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $83.63 and a 12 month high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RY. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

