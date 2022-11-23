Royal Bank of Canada (RY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE: RY):

11/22/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$143.00 to C$150.00.

11/22/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$144.00 to C$149.00.

11/22/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$150.00.

11/14/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$137.00 to C$140.00.

9/29/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a C$137.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

TSE:RY traded down C$0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$134.42. 885,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,920,389. The firm has a market cap of C$187.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$126.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$126.20. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$116.75 and a 52-week high of C$149.60.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.67 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$12.13 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.8399996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Bank of Canada

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.89, for a total transaction of C$509,291.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$733,464.87. Insiders have sold 12,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,529 over the last three months.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.