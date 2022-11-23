Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Trading Up 2.1%

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 70,760 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 254,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a current ratio of 11.12.

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 348,908 hectares of prospective helium lands in southern Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

