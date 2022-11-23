R&Q Insurance (LON:RQIH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $66.00

R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. (LON:RQIH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 66 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 66.74 ($0.79), with a volume of 409355 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67 ($0.79).

R&Q Insurance Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.39, a current ratio of 1,042.17 and a quick ratio of 1,042.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 76.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 94.69. The stock has a market cap of £251.88 million and a P/E ratio of -1.75.

In related news, insider Joanne Patricia Fox bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £21,000 ($24,831.50).

R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. operates as a non-life speciality insurance company primarily in the United States and Europe. It acquires discontinued books of non-life business and non-life insurance companies and captives in run-off. The company also provides exit and restructuring solutions through acquisition, portfolio transfer, reinsurance, insurance business transfer, and SIR/deductible reimbursement policies; and program management services.

