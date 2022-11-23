RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

RYU Apparel Inc. (CVE:RYU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 95100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

RYU Apparel Trading Down 14.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$6.34 million and a P/E ratio of -1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05.

RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.26 million for the quarter.

About RYU Apparel

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women in Canada and the United States. It offers men's and women's apparel; bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and performance of athlete. The company sells its products through its retail stores and wholesale accounts, as well as ryu.com and ryu.com an e-commerce site.

