Safe (SAFE) Price Reaches $8.41 on Major Exchanges

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. In the last week, Safe has traded up 73.5% against the US dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $175.18 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $8.41 or 0.00051083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00126260 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00232902 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006063 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00059334 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 8.37954249 USD and is up 2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.