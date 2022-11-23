Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Societe Generale

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAPMY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Saipem in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Saipem in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saipem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.19.

Saipem Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of SAPMY stock opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. Saipem has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $5.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT. It offers engineering, construction, installation of platforms, pipelines, subsea fields, maintenance, modification, operation, and decommissioning activities, as well as develops marine wind farms and energy integration projects.

