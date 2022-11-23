Sands Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,526,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,484 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.13% of 10x Genomics worth $159,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TXG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 14,780.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 290.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 59.8% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 617.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TXG. Cowen upped their price target on 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on 10x Genomics to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.10. The company had a trading volume of 13,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,573. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 1.58. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $157.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.11.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.13 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 33.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

