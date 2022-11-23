Sands Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Sands Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,477,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 710,880 shares during the quarter. Twilio accounts for 1.3% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $375,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in Twilio in the first quarter worth approximately $200,903,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Twilio by 631.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,500 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its position in Twilio by 41.8% in the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 2,617,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,398,000 after acquiring an additional 772,013 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 25.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,755,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,579,000 after acquiring an additional 770,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $103,673.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $103,673.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $181,585.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,043.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,170 shares of company stock valued at $579,649. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Twilio to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $113.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.04.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, reaching $47.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,672,303. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $297.99. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33). Twilio had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $983.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

