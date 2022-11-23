Sands Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,497,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,312 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC owned about 3.58% of Globant worth $260,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Globant by 12.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at about $626,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 30.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 4.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 9,428.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GLOB traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $180.09. 814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,669. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.37. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $155.01 and a 52 week high of $324.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GLOB shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Globant from $249.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Globant from $303.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.00.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

