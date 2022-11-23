Sands Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564,607 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up 2.8% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $799,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,571,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,220,899,000 after purchasing an additional 66,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,066,932,000 after purchasing an additional 184,139 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,022,815,000 after purchasing an additional 100,480 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Lam Research by 12.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,073,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,464,000 after purchasing an additional 119,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 43.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,117,000 after acquiring an additional 279,193 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.8 %

LRCX traded up $8.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $463.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,884. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $398.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $440.43. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $731.85.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on Lam Research to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.86.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

