Sands Capital Management LLC Sells 18,251 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sands Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 641,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,251 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $98,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 132.1% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXN. Benchmark dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.70.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.50. 54,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,586,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.27. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $199.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 51.99%.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

