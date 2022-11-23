Sands Capital Management LLC Sells 5,460 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Sands Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of TransDigm Group worth $71,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,336,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,825,316,000 after purchasing an additional 107,621 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,257,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,289,000 after purchasing an additional 173,413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 11.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $254,443,000 after purchasing an additional 40,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $204,549,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $714.40.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.8 %

TransDigm Group stock traded up $4.96 on Wednesday, hitting $634.32. 2,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,205. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $684.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $565.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $579.80. The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.04. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total value of $6,072,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,378,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $16,924,235. 8.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.