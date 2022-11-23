Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Sasol Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of SSL stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.50. 222,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,278. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.41. Sasol has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sasol

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sasol by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 467,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 265,627 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sasol by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sasol by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 64,153 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sasol by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sasol by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 146,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.

